James Madison University suspending all athletics competition

James Madison University is suspending spring sports competitions until further notice.

The decision was made along with the Colonial Athletic Association.

This is a response to the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the country.

All practices and training activities have also been halted.

"There is certainly disappointment about the loss of opportunities for our student-athletes and coaches," said Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. "However, we are committed to making smart choices to protect the well-being of everyone impacted by athletic competition on our campus and on other campuses. At the end of the day, it is a privilege to be involved with athletics, but there are more important matters in life, and it is critical that we do our part."

