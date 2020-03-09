James Madison parts with men's basketball coach, opens search for replacement

James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Monday that the university has mutually parted with Louis Rowe as men’s basketball head coach following four years in the role.

“You won’t find many individuals who love this institution and this basketball program more than Louis Rowe,” Bourne said. “He poured his heart and soul into this program, and his student-athletes have represented JMU Athletics well on and off the court and in the classroom. That said, the competitive expectations for this program are high, and a change of direction is necessary in order to meet those goals.”

Collegiate Sports Associates has been secured as search consultant to assist with the process of hiring a new head coach.

Rowe was named head coach of his alma mater on March 31, 2016. In four seasons, he led the Dukes to a 43-85 record, including 21-51 in conference games.

JMU men’s basketball will move into the brand-new Atlantic Union Bank Center for the 2020-21 season, having played its final home game in the JMU Convocation Center on February 22. The new venue will seat 8,500 for basketball games and features multiple upgrades, including LED video technology, premium seating options and significantly enhanced program spaces, such as locker rooms, video classrooms, a practice gym, a nutrition station, a strength and conditioning area and the Sentara sports medicine suite.

Bourne added, “JMU Athletics has been achieving at a high level across the board when you look at our entire sports portfolio. It is critical that men’s basketball be part of that success in order for our department to truly thrive. With the opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center, it is essential that men’s basketball realize the full potential of that program. That starts with having the right coach in place as a result of this search.”

