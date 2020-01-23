James Taylor will play Berglund Center in June with guest Jackson Browne

Singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke June 23, with guest performer Jackson Browne.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

Click here for tickets.

"Sweet Baby James" was signed to the Beatles' Apple Records label in 1968, then starting having mainstream success in 1970 after moving to Warner Brothers and then Columbia. His many hits include "Fire and Rain", "Your Smiling Face", "You've Got a Friend" and "Her Town Too."

He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Jackson Browne's hitmaking career started in 1972; his hits include "Doctor My Eyes", "Lawyers in Love", "Running on Empty" and "Somebody's Baby."

.

He is also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.