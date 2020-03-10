‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to tape without audiences due to coronavirus concerns

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.

A person close to the shows told The Associated Press that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

The popular gameshows tape episodes months in advance, so the change will not be immediately apparent to viewers.

The shows are the latest television projects to shift plans due to the new coronavirus.

