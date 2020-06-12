Jet ski passenger taken to hospital Thursday night, driver found intoxicated on SML

A Franklin County woman in her 50's was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Thursday night after she was found injured as a passenger on Smith Mountain Lake while riding a jet ski.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. crews received a call at around 9 p.m. for a jet ski accident on the lake. When officials arrived, she was already being treated on a rescue boat for injuries. She was released from the hospital late Thursday night.

The driver of the jet ski was brought back to the dock where he was found to be intoxicated. The man was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Officials are unable to confirm the injuries were from any sort of crash and are still actively working the case.

