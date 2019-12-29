Jewish leaders urge action after another 'senseless' attack

The weekend attack at the Monsey, New York, home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah is just the latest in a week of anti-Semitic attacks in the nation’s most demographically diverse area.

It is reverberating in Jewish communities around the U.S., from Middletown, Pennsylvania, to Nashville, Tennessee. Religious leaders say they are focused on security and fortifying their synagogues while carrying on as normally as possible.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Saturday night stabbing of five people in Monsey is the tenth assault or threat against Jews in New York since Dec. 23.