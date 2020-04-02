Jobless claims accelerate rapidly in Virginia due to virus

Nearly 115,000 Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week. That more than doubles the already unprecedented figures from the previous week as the coronavirus continues to stall economic activity.

The jobless claims over the last two weeks now equal those filed over a full three months during the worst stretch of the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

In the month prior to impact from the coronavirus, jobless claims in Virginia averaged around 2,600.

The volume of claims is overwhelming the Virginia Employment Commission, which is charged with processing the claims.

