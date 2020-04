According to Rolling Stone and CBS Los Angeles, legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has died at the age of 73 from the coronavirus.

He had fought cancer two times. Prine’s family revealed on social media late last month that he was critically ill and had been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms.

Prine played at Roanoke's Berglund Center in November 2019.

