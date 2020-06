(Gray News) - Johnny Majors, a legendary player and coach at the University of Tennessee, has died at the age of 85.

Majors compiled a 116-62-8 record while leading the Volunteers from 1977 to 1992. He also had coaching stints at Pitt for eight years and Iowa State for five.

As a tailback for Tennessee in the ’50s, he was twice named SEC Player of the Year.

