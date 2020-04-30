Judge denies request for Virginia gyms to reopen, says governor's order is constitutional

A Culpeper County judge has denied a Virginia gym owner's request to reopen without repercussions from law enforcement, while Governor Ralph Northam's executive order regarding business closures remains in place.

Merrill Hall, the owner of multiple Gold's Gym sites in Virginia, filed the petition. Gold's Gym has nine gyms throughout the Commonwealth, including one in Roanoke. Through his attorneys, he asked the court for injunctive relief in which he would be allowed to reopen his business.

Hall believed he was exempt from the governor's executive order, arguing Gold's Gym is a private, membership-based health club and not a fitness center, as outlined in the executive order. Hall maintains he will suffer irreparable harm by not reopening, because he is likely to lose his business altogether if unable to open soon.

Additionally, Hall's attorneys argued in a virtual hearing on his behalf that the governor overstepped boundaries outlined in the constitution.

Judge Claude Worrell denied the request at a Thursday hearing, saying it was not in the public's best interest for Gold's Gym to reopen and that the statute providing for the governor's executive orders and his actions within them were constitutional.

One of Hall's attorneys is Bill Stanley, a Republican state senator.

Northam, a Democrat, ordered the closures of many "non-essential" businesses, including gyms, as a precaution against health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. The order was set to end April 23, but has since been extended to May 8.

Earlier this week, a Lynchburg gun range won an injunction allowing it to reopen, in spite of the governor's order.

