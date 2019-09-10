Advertisement

Judge finds man accused of beating motel owner to death with a bat guilty

(WDBJ)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 10, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT
Timothy Church, the man charged with beating a man to death at the Starlite Motel, has been found guilty.

Judge Christopher Clemens found him guilty on all charges, which include second degree murder of Ish Patel in 2018, aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Church also faced three robbery charges.

The judge has ordered Church to a pre-sentence interview and a mental health evaluation, both of which Church and his attorney agreed to. That interview has been set for December 9 in Roanoke City Circuit Court.

Church did not speak in court, even when he was asked if he would like to make a statement.

Man sentenced after being found guilty of beating man to death with baseball bat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Timothy Church was found guilty in 2019 of the 2018 murder of Ish Patel, owner of the Starlite Motel.

