June Hometown Mentor: Eagle Rock teacher goes above and beyond

It was a very unusual end to the school year for teachers in our hometowns because of coronavirus. The pandemic forced all of them to adapt to new methods to teach their students.

Going above and beyond for students, and student's parents, is nothing new for Amy Warren, a special education teacher at Eagle Rock Elementary School.

“I love the kids that we have. The children that don’t have some of the advantages that some other children might have," Warren said.

For the past two decades, Ms. Warren has helped to set her students up for success. Her hard work was recently highlighted by Amy Britt, who nominated Ms. Warren to be a WDBJ7 Hometown Mentor.

"She’s not just an amazing teacher, she’s the most kind-hearted person you’ll ever meet," Britt said.

Britt met Ms. Warren during a meeting where she was told her son had a learning disability. What looked like a setback became an opportunity to work with Ms. Warren one-on-one.

"I have questions at 8 at night and she responds to me," Britt said. "If I need help with my child learning, especially during this pandemic, she has been there for me all the time.”

The students are like family to Ms. Warren. During good times, and in the middle of a global pandemic, Ms. Warren is someone we can all be proud of.

If you have a teacher, coach or mentor in your hometown making a big difference, email jbirch@wdbj7.com