'Jurassic Quest' dinosaur exhibit comes to Berglund Center

A lot of kids and adults love dinosaurs and this weekend is their chance to check out some life sized creatures! Thursday, the set up is underway at the Berglund Center for Jurassic Quest.

It's the only event with true-to-life dinosaurs of this size. You can see over 100 dinosaurs, ride them, and learn about them.

Unlike past years, the dinosaur show now includes an all-new Ancient Oceans exhibit.

"It's educational and fun at the same time, and it's a unique experience that there kids will remember forever, and that's what people want, they want to have these memories and moments with their children that will last a lifetime," Show Manager Dustin Baker said.

Tickets are $26 for this family-friendly event.