Life sentences recommended for illegal alien for drug and gun charges

A two-year investigation that led to large seizures of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and illegal guns has produced a conviction and prison sentences for a Floyd County man.

A Floyd County grand jury has found Jorge Humberto Martinez-Estrada, 31, guilty of distributing at least 200 grams of methamphetamine, distributing more than 250 grams of cocaine, possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and possessing a firearm while not being a U.S. citizen. The jury recommended two life sentences plus eight years for Martinez-Estrada.

“The sentencing recommendations handed up by the citizens of Floyd County serving on this jury deliver a very strong statement,” said Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom. “Our residents, law enforcement, social services, courts and schools have witnessed firsthand the devastating and overwhelming effects that methamphetamine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and cocaine have had on our community in recent years. We are hopeful this conviction and sentencing wards off future drug trafficking networks from trying to establish a foothold in Floyd County.”

Martinez-Estrada and Alvaro Tejeda-Galvan, 47, were arrested after search warrants were served at two homes on Pine Mountain Road in Floyd County in September 2019. The search warrants led to what Branscom says was a total record seizure of 30.65 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. More than six pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $307,000, and more than $141,000 worth of fentanyl pills was also seized from the homes. Investigators also seized 21 illegal guns.

The search warrants stemmed from Operation Trap Door, which was initiated in 2017 during a narcotics investigation in Carroll County by the Twin County Drug Task Force. The investigation spread from Carroll and Grayson counties to Wythe and Pulaski counties, which engaged the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force.

State and local investigators’ pursuit of the drug network led them to numerous other locations across Virginia, other states and Mexico. The investigation continuously netted seizures of meth, cocaine, illegal prescription drugs, fentanyl and firearms, according to Branscom.

Since then, Branscom says, the two regional drug task forces have netted record seizures of methamphetamine, along with cocaine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and illegal guns, as part of Operation Trap Door. To date, the operation has resulted in nine arrests on more than 30 charges and kept more than $2.1 million in meth and cocaine from reaching the counties of Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Pulaski and Wythe, and neighboring jurisdictions.

“The successful outcomes related to this extensive, multi-jurisdictional investigation are the direct result of the exceptional dedication and effort put forth by local, state and federal law enforcement and Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom,” said Captain J. Joe Daniels Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office. “Operation Trap Door is still far from over, as the task forces continue to pursue leads and seek out individuals associated with this drug network.”

Martinez-Estrada remains held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. A May 19, 2020 court date is set for sentencing in Floyd County Circuit Court. Tejeda-Galvan’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 2020.

