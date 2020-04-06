'Just stay home'; Danville woman speaks out after testing positive for COVID-19

Danville resident Robin Marcato went to the doctor and was tested for COVID-19 March 24, after her temperature jumped from 99 to 103 degrees.

"As soon as it did that, I went, ugh, I have it, I mean I never get fevers ever," said Marcato.

Marcato then went to self-isolate while she waited for her results.

Marcato, who suffers from a chronic illness, said she's never felt worse than she did that week.

"I've had the flu before, I've had pneumonia before, it didn't feel like that, at all." said Marcato.

She was told her results would come back within 5 to 7 days; then she didn't get them back it was extended to 10 days.

Still, Marcato says she knew it'd come back positive.

"Once you've lived with disabilities for a long time, you know your body so well and you know which aches and pains go with which problem," said Marcato.

Saturday, 11 days after the test was taken, science proved what Marcato already knew, as her results had come back positive.

She's still out of breath, has a fever, and can not sleep at night.

"I was listening to podcast from like three months ago, just fine, that got me through the night pretty well," said Marcato.

On top of her symptoms, Marcato has only seen her daughter through FaceTime for nearly two weeks, facing heartbreaking conversations.

"She stopped and looked at me and went, do you have coronavirus, and I was like yes, baby, but I'm okay." said Marcato.

As Marcato fights to recovery she has one message to share.

"Stay home, no ifs, just stay home!" said Marcato.

