Juvenile in hospital with serious wound following Roanoke shooting

A young boy is in the hospital following an early-morning shooting incident in Roanoke.

Roanoke Police Officers were on patrol when they heard several shots fired coming from the area south of Norfolk Southern train tracks, just after 12 a.m.

As officers were heading in that direction, dispatch received reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue SW. A responding officer was flagged down by a woman in Shaffer’s crossing, who directed them to a vehicle.

Officers found a young boy inside the vehicle with a serious gunshot wound; he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

WDBJ7 arrived at the scene around 2:30, where police were still on alert. Just before 3:30 a.m., two officers approached a house with their guns drawn.

Officers eventually backed away from the house, with their guns still drawn, as another officer escorted a man in handcuffs out of the house.

Just after 5 a.m. a SWAT team arrived and multiple officers in tactical gear approached the house with guns drawn.

SWAT storms house on Chapman Ave. in Southwest Roanoke

The team moved in after warning were given for those inside to come out. WDBJ7 witnessed a loud flash bang come from the house, but did not see anyone other than officers leave. The team cleared out of the area within 20 minutes.

At this time, no one has been charged, according to a release sent by Roanoke Police. They do not believe there is any threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

