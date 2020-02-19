KC Chiefs' Juan Thornhill to sign autographs in Lynchburg

Lynchburg fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will be excited to learn that Superbowl Champion Juan Thornhill will be in the city to do autograph signings.

B & C Sports, Inc. posted to their Facebook about the event, happening Saturday, February 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the River Ridge Mall. Autographs are $25 for each item, which includes one signature.

Thornhill is from Altavista, Virginia and played college football for the University of Virginia.

The sporting goods store will have UVA and Chiefs-related items for sale, including photos, helmets, footballs and more.

Those who can't get to the signing can mail in items, which need to be received by Friday, February 28.

For any questions, you can message B & C through their Facebook page.