Senators Kaine, Warner introduce student internet access legislation during COVID-19 crisis

Together with 40 colleagues, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-VA) have introduced the Emergency Educational Connections Act, aimed at giving children internet access during the coronavirus pandemic.

This act looks to ensure K-12 students are equipped with home internet connectivity and products as the crisis continues beyond the end of the usual academic year. This bill is the Senate companion to legislation brought before the House, but increases the appropriation from $2 billion to $4 billion.

“Students and teachers all over the Commonwealth are doing their best to adapt to this new normal, but it’s up to Congress to provide schools with the funding they need to make sure every child is able to successfully participate in virtual learning. That’s why I’m proud to introduce this legislation to help schools and libraries afford the additional connectivity resources needed during this pandemic,” said Warner.

Kaine adds, “The coronavirus pandemic has revealed great disparities in our nation, including in our education system."

According to Senator Kaine's office, "students without internet access at home consistently score lower in reading, math, and science."

The Emergency Educational Connections Act would:

1. Provide $4 billion in federal support for elementary and secondary schools and libraries, including tribal schools and libraries, to provide Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and internet-enabled devices (as well as internet service through such equipment) to students, staff, and patrons;

2. Allow schools and libraries to continue to use the equipment after the emergency period; and

3. Ensure schools and libraries prioritize support for those most in need, following the guidelines of the E-Rate program.

