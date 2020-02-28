Kaine praises collaboration, availability of maternal health resources in Lynchburg

Becoming a mother was an exciting, but overwhelming time for Miraj Bryan.

"I felt this tremendous amount of stress, worrying all the time something bad was going to happen with my son," Byran told WDBJ7.

She didn't know it at the time, but Bryan says she was dealing with postpartum anxiety and depression.

By the time her second child was born, Bryan had discovered an organization in Lynchburg called The Motherhood Collective. Through that group she got plugged into resources and connected with other moms, who were dealing with many of the same struggles.

"I was like 'wow, I am not the only one experiencing this," said Bryan. "'I am not a bad person because I am experiencing this'."

Bryan shared her story with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine Friday. He praised Lynchburg's healthcare community for recognizing the need to support new mothers.

"These stakeholders here are very familiar with each other and they're working together in the collaborative way we need to see in all of our communities," remarked Kaine.

Kaine was in Lynchburg Friday for a roundtable discussion on maternal healthcare. He's planning to introduce legislation soon to address what he calls a high death rate among African American mothers.

"We're doing badly as a nation, but we're especially doing badly among minority communities," Kaine said.

The Virginia Department of Health says pregnancy-related deaths among African-American women were more than double that of white women between 2004 and 2013.

Bryan said having access to resources like what she's found in Lynchburg would help mothers in other communities. It's one reason why she now works as a doula, providing guidance and support to women during labor.

"I want other women to know that they are not alone," said Bryan. "They are loved and there is someone fighting for them."

