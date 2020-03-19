Kaine says economic stimulus should include direct cash payments

Congress is now working on a plan to backstop the American economy, and Senator Tim Kaine said he is optimistic that plan will include direct cash payments to individuals and families.

Kaine spoke with Virginia reporters during a teleconference Thursday morning.

"Different proposals are on the table, and that's good," Kaine said. "I think there are enough Republicans including those in the White House who like the direct cash payment idea that we will be able to do something there. It's uniformly supported on the Democratic side. Many on the Republican side seem to support it, not all, but we ought to be able to find a way to do direct cash payments, to individuals and families to get them through this difficult time."

Kaine said it could be a monthly payment that would continue for a time to be determined to help individuals and families weather the immediate crisis.

