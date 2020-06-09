Kaine cosponsors reforms to address racial inequality

Senator Tim Kaine is co-sponsoring a new package of reforms to address racial inequality and injustice.

The legislation he highlighted Tuesday morning, includes at least a dozen measures in the areas of criminal justice, economic opportunity, education and health care.

Speaking during a teleconference with reporters, he said recent events have prompted him to reassess his own approach to these issues.

"And have caused me to decide at age 62, even after 36 years of trying to work to bring about understanding and equality," Kaine said, "there's just so much more, so much more that I still have to do, that my staff still has to do, that we as a country have to do."

Kaine has also introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, that would prevent the use of military force against U.S. citizens who are protesting peacefully.

He said he anticipates a vote in the Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.