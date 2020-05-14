Kaine touts more aid for state and local governments, indivduals and families

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says aid to state and local governments and to individuals and families will be his main focus as Congress debates another round of economic relief.

Speaking with Virginia reporters Thursday morning, Kaine said it will be a hot topic, as the Senate takes up a measure coming over from the House of Representatives.

"Havng acted forcefully and promptly for small businesses and we needed to, having acted forcefully and promptly for hospitals and health care institutions and we needed to," Kaine said, "we need to do the same for state and local governments and individuals and families."

Kaine said there are different ways to help individuals and families, including direct payments, additional unemployment benefits, child care funding and protection from eviction or foreclosure.