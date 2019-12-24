‘Keep Cam in Carolina’; Panthers fans put up billboards in Charlotte to support Cam Newton

A group of passionate Panthers fans raised more than $3,700 to put up billboards in support of Cam Newton staying with the team.

The “Keep Cam in Carolina” billboards are located on I-77 North between Tyvola and Woodlawn, and at I-77 and Morehead.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Cam Newton’s future with the Carolina Panthers.

The star quarterback hasn’t played since the second week of the season after suffering a foot injury. He has missed more games this season than he has in every other season of his career combined.

“Cam Newton has brought so much joy, passion, loyalty, and culture to the Carolina Panthers, the City of Charlotte, and the Two State Region, that we want to show him and the team how much we want him to stay,” a GoFundMe Page for the billboards read.

According to the Charlotte Observer, there has been significant speculation that the Panthers may move on from Newton this offseason as the team could save $19.1 million in cap space in 2020 by letting him go with one year left on his deal.

“Don’t leave us, man. Don’t leave us,” one Panthers fan requested during a stop on Cam’s annual “Santa Cam” event.

“I won’t. They got to ship me off for me to leave … In order for me to leave, they got to get rid of me. It’s not up to me,” Cam responded.

