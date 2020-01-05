Keeping an eye out for wintry weather Tuesday morning

REST OF TODAY:

Winds will continue to weaken through the day, but will likely turn breezy again tonight as a front moves through. Clear skies are expected to continue with afternoon highs in the 40s and a few 50s. Lows will slip to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

MONDAY

We remain in between weather systems Monday with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. More seasonable and breezy conditions look to continue on Monday.

TUESDAY

Models are showing a quick-moving system that will swing through our region early Tuesday morning. Models suggest a colder atmosphere early Tuesday morning could support a brief period of sleet/snow for areas along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This wouldn't be a major winter event by any means, but may offer our best chance so far at measurable snow for places that haven't seen any yet.

*PLEASE KNOW AS WE GET MORE DATA, WE WILL UPDATE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION. THIS IS WHAT WE KNOW AS OF SUNDAY.

TIMING: Around daybreak through early afternoon

AMOUNTS: These will vary from place to place, but based on model projections and ground temperatures, we could be looking at a coating to 1" mainly in the grassy areas, with slightly higher amounts in the mountains.

ROADS: Travel will be possible, just watch for slick spots. Most roads will be visible and simply wet. However, some of the mountain locations may get enough to coat the roads leading to slick spots. School impacts are possible.

WIND: Winds will once again increase behind this disturbance, but probably not as strong as they were over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Sunny and seasonable conditions will return by midweek with highs in the 40s.

END OF THE WEEK

Models are showing another system pulling in mild and rainy conditions with highs again in the 50s and 60s.

