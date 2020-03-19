Keeping home school effective and fun for all ages

For many of you Thursday was Day 4 of "home schooling" your children and that can be a tough job.

Roanoke County mom Marjie Gann is now homeschooling her three kids: one in elementary, one in middle and one in high school.

She said having them at home is a delight.

"Now this obviously you know is such a gleeful occasion but I am glad to see more of them," she said.

On Monday, Gann said Day 1 of homeschooling was a success.

Throughout the week, despite a few technical issues, things have been going well. They're keeping a tight schedule, which includes time outside.

"I knew from past breaks," she said, "every break we have to have a routine."

That's what Roanoke City school leaders recommend, too.

"None of us have ever gone through something like this," said Greg Johnston, director of K through 5 education for Roanoke City Public Schools.

He said to help make instruction at home successful, he recommends keeping a school routine as much as possible.

He also suggests getting creative!

"Take some time to work with your children on opportunities with like baking, cooking, making things, keeping a journal," he said. "All of those things will benefit because life experience is just as good as the experiences they're having in the classroom."

If you run out of ideas, the district has you covered.

They're posting videos to their Facebook page daily with all kinds of instruction, including art and science. Plus, each day they add resources to the district's website.

Overall, Johnston said, taking it one day at a time and enjoying quality time is the best plan of all.

"Sometimes we don't get to spend as much time with our family," he said. "And so this is a great time to get to know each other and work with each other."

