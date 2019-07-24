Advertisement

Kellogg to sell Wine and Cheez-It combo for a limited time

The Kellogg company is partnering with a boxed wine company to create a Cheez-It and Wine...
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 24, 2019 at 9:50 AM EDT
Everybody loves the legendary pairing of wine and cheez, well the Kellogg company has you covered with an unusual pairing.

The company is partnering with a boxed wine company to create a Cheez-It and Wine pairing for a limited time.

"Fans on social media ... have already been participating in pairing wine with Cheez-It flavors for years," Jeff Delonis told CNN Business. "So we're excited to deliver on that specific consumer trend."

You can find the new food product titled 'House Wine and Cheez-It Box, on the

starting at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday for $25.

