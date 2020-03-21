Kenny Rogers' Roanoke Valley visits remembered

In the early 80s, there was no one in country music bigger than Kenny Rogers, and few who brought their act to the Roanoke Valley more often.

In 1981, Kenny collected roses from his admirers, and shared the bill with Crystal Gayle.

He was back in 1983.

A year later, his concert collected canned goods for the food bank, and Rogers received the key to the city from Mayor Noel Taylor.

By 1990, Rogers was teaming up with another country superstar, Dolly Parton, and they delighted several thousand fans by performing together on the civic center stage.

For most of the 90s, it was the restaurant Kenny Rogers Roasters that kept his name before the public here.

But Rogers would return, including a visit in 2000, when he spoke with WDBJ7.

"You know you need three things in your life to be happy," Rogers said. "You need someone to love, something to do and something to look forward to. I'm one of those rare people who have it all."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.