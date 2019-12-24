Kentucky man finds veteran's dog tags while cleaning, returns them to widow

A Kentucky man was cleaning brush off his property when he came across an interesting discovery.

WYMT reported that Jody Sudduth was cleaning out an area behind his home in Perry County in early December when he found what appeared to be military dog tags.

Sudduth said an old barn had once been in the area, and it had been overrun for years.

"It was just so dense and overgrown, and there was briars everywhere," he added.

Sudduth said he had dug up plenty of items, such as rusty saws and old gardening tools, but nothing compares to the dog tags.

"Yeah it was in perfect condition," he said. "When I moved that rock it just shined up at me, I mean it was still shining."

The dog tags were almost completely unscathed and had the name "Earl Fields" on them. WYMT reported that Earl was Jody's wife's uncle.

Fields had a stroke in August 2018 and died, leaving behind his wife, Gloria. They had been together 70 years.

"Well, ever since I known him, I went to school with him I had a crush on him but he didn't know it," Gloria said.

Fields was a World War II veteran.

Sudduth was able to return the tags to Gloria who said, "I love them." WYMT reported that she wears them around her neck.

"The gift didn't come from me it came from Earl, I believe that, I absolutely believe that," Jody said.

