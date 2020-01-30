Kids Soar of Roanoke gets new technology

One local organization is bringing new technology to their program.

WDBJ7 photo

Kids Soar of Roanoke has a new computer lab. 12 Dell computers were awarded to them for their after school program.

The gear comes from International Game Technology and includes the desks for the computers.

Chairs, headphones and a printer were also granted to them.

"This means a lot for us, a lot for our children. We have 40 children in our program who all go to Roanoke City schools, and this will allow them to continue doing here what they do at school," said Candace Hess, Kids Soar of Roanoke Executive Director.

To make the deal sweeter, the computers are touchscreen.

