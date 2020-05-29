Kids Soar sees uptick in families needing meals during pandemic

More than $70,000 has been raised in the first five weeks of 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger. Organizers said more donations are needed though if they are to hit their $100,000 goal.

Kids Soar in Roanoke is one of the local non-profits taking part in the initiative. Every week, hot meals are purchased from local restaurants and given to families in need.

"The last week of April we were serving 1,600 meals out of this building, and we’re used to serving 45,” said Candace Hess with Kids Soar.

The organization has shifted its focus from being a primarily after-school literacy program, to helping feed those in need during difficult times.

Melissa Graybill's family is one of those benefiting from the program.

"We’ve had to re-arrange everything," she said. "The way we live daily lives. Making sure the kids have enough food to eat.”

If you'd like to donate to the cause, visit https://www.cfwesternva.org/takeouthunger/