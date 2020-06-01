Kids Soar to open second location this fall

In Roanoke, the after-school literacy program Kids Soar has announced it is opening a second location.

This fall, the second location will open at the Villages at Lincoln Community Center. Kids Soar partnered with the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority to make this possible. The current location at Trinity United Methodist Church serves around 50 children who live south of Orange Avenue. But this second location will allow Kids Soar to reach students who live north of Orange Avenue.

"We can't get Roanoke City school buses from schools across of Orange Avenue because of bus routes, so this will allow us to open up services to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to come here," Candace Hess, Executive Director of Kids Soar, said.

Hess says there will be a registration day once we get closer to schools reopening.

She says Kids Soar employees have been working for the last year on opening up this second location.

