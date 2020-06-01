Kids Soar to open second location for literacy program

Kids Soar announced it will open a second location for its after-school literacy program in the fall.

The current location at Trinity United Methodist Church serves 45 children who live south of Orange Avenue. With the new location, Kids Soar can reach students who live north of Orange Avenue.

The expansion is possible due to a partnership between Kids Soar and the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“Kids Soar is excited to be part of the Villages at Lincoln Community,” says Candace Hess, executive director at Kids Soar. “We wish to thank the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority; without them, this new site would not be possible.”

News of the expansion comes amid other recent initiatives and accomplishments, including the opening of the IGT computer lab at Kids Soar, acting as a food distribution site and the launching of the book buddy program, which helps foster literacy education while at home.

