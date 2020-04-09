Kids Square Museum giving out around 500 activity kits to kids thanks to local donors

One of our local museums, Kids Square, has been selling and delivering activity kits to kids and their families to cheer them up. But now, thanks to a few local donors, the museum is able to hand out around 500 kits free of charge.

WDBJ7 photo

"Our kids are affected by this probably more than parents. I mean, they are already learning, they are learning to navigate life,and they're used to routines," Felicia Branham, Executive Director for the Kids Square Museum in downtown Roanoke, said.

Though the doors may be closed to visitors right now, she says their mission to help kids learn and grow remains the same. She and her staff have started making activity boxes filled with items like marshmallow poppers and ingredients to make clay.

"The parents are loving it because these kids are engaging, they're exploring, they're playing, they're learning," Branham said.

Donors from several local businesses heard about what the museum is doing and wanted to help get the kits to even more kids. They pulled together $5,000 to make that happen.

"As people have reached out, as parents have said thank you and shared pictures, it's been emotional for us," Branham said.

She delivered 100 boxes to the YMCA on Kirk Avenue for kids in the Emergency Child Care Program.

"Having things like this that they can work on on their own and that are still super engaging, it's wonderful, it's going to be great for the program," Mark Johnson, President and CEO of YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, said.

150 kits were also delivered to Honey Tree Early Learning Centers.

"To have something that's hands-on, that's creative and that's fun, can really help them take their minds off of what's going on in the world right now," Teresa Schaeffer, Marketing Director for Honey Tree, said.:

Branham says she will continue to deliver more boxes to kids, so they have these hands-on activities to get them through the weeks to come.

