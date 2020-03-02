Kids celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday at the Roanoke library

Kids celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday at Roanoke Public Libraries.

People dressed in Dr. Seuss apparel and read the classic books to children. The kids also enjoyed cupcakes and each child took home a free Dr. Seuss book.

"Reading is such an important thing for children to help their minds grow, so this was a great event to come to and see here at the libraries," Marla Robertson, Outreach Coordinator for Lead Safe Roanoke, said. She volunteered to dress up in a Dr. Seuss costume and read to the children.

Organizers hope the event inspires kids to read more.