Kids in Montgomery County enjoy snow day

On your mark, set, go.

Dozens of kids used sleds, skis, even boogie boards to get down various hills in Montgomery County Tuesday.

They key, they said, is having a big push.

"Watch out!"

Pushing, is what one dad did for his kids all morning long.

Campbell,8, had to share sleds with his brother and sister, and has a detailed explanation for his favorite sled.

"The narrow one because if that one goes first it makes its own little path but its not as wide as this one and this one, if you go the same path, it makes a bigger one and it has to slide the snow a little wider, and it gets stopped easier," he explained.

Just a block away, a much larger group of kids had the same idea in mind. They even tested out different positions, all to see which way, or what tool, brings the best result.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.