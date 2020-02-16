Kids received free school supplies at 2nd annual Halftime Show

In Roanoke, kids can now head into the rest of the school year with a fresh start. That's because they got to attend the 2nd annual Halftime show at the Berglund Center. It's an event where students got school supplies, backpacks, food, and haircuts, all for free.

A local woman started this event because she says as a single mother, she knows the struggle of finding supplies on sale at this time of the year.

"Everybody focuses on the beginning of the year, so in any sport, halftime is when you get refreshed, regenerated, and get ready to knock out the second half, and that's basically what we're doing for school as well," CaSaundra Swain, Outreach Coordinator and Creator of the Halftime Show, said.

Swain says proceeds from the event will go to Goodwill's youth services.