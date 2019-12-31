Kids ring in the New Year with bouncy ball celebration

Families gathered Tuesday to not only watch one ball drop, but one-thousand bouncy balls for the Berglund Center's annual "New Year at Noon" celebration.

This is the 4th year bouncy ball drop has been at the Berglund Center and some parents, like April Corbett, say it's gotten better every year.

"A little more organized,a little easier to naviagate, they've split up the drop zones for the ages", said Corbett.

She it's amazing that Roanoke has an event like this for parents to do something with their kids to celebrate the new year.

"It's a safe environment where they can run about,find their friend, get in line,you can see them 20,30 feet away, you don't have to be right smack with them every second", said Corbett.

April's daughter, Megan says it's good for the kids who have an early bedtime.

"Instead of doing it at midnight, you're doing it at noon because kids are here and some of them can't stay up until midnight", said Megan.

Even though Megan loves everything, her favorite part is the balloons.

"He made me hold all of these balloon pieces, and he blew them up, then they flew up in my face and then he twisted them together and it made an octopus.", said Megan.

A new attraction to the event this year was a magician on stage.

