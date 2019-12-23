Galax kids sing and deliver gifts to veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center

Monday, kids made a big difference in the lives of veterans. They came all the way from Galax to deliver Christmas cheer.

Jim Hughes did not expect to tear up when checking in to the Salem Veteran Affairs Medical Center, but he couldn't help it, when he saw elementary students singing to him and other veterans.

"It fills you with joy and hope, it sure does," Hughes, an outpatient at the Salem VA Medical Center, said while wiping away a tear.

The students came to Salem all the way from Oakland Elementary School in Galax to deliver gifts and to sing Christmas carols. This was part of their annual Operation Santa Soldier Stockings project run by kindergartners.

"It's wonderful, it's great, these children have brought so much joy, I mean it really touches your heart, especially since it's Christmas, and a lot of us can't be with family," Hughes said.

"They also love to sing the Christmas carols to let them know how much they are loved, honored, and respected," Sheila Hommema, a Kindergarten Teacher at Oakland Elementary School, said,

Their singing was clearly infectious, as some veterans chose to sing-a-long.

"It's very important for veterans to have that feeling that people do care, that people do love them and care what they did and what they sacrificed," Jade Fillinger, Chief of Voluntary Services at the Salem VA Medical Center, said,

The kindness certainly went a long way for Hughes.

"I know all the veterans have appreciated it, I sure have, I mean they gave us a gift and everything, and that is really, really thoughtful."

