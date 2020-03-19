South Hill kids visit assisted living facility to say hello through windows

Amid concerns over the coronavirus, some tiny tots are spreading the love to older folks at Pine View Assisted Living Facility in Mecklenburg County.

Many nursing homes and similar facilities are prohibiting visitors currently, but M.C.'s Kids, a childcare center in South Hill made a special trip to Pine View.

They couldn't enter the building, but the kids had no issues waving hello through windows.

The childcare center posted pictures and videos of the visit to their Facebook page, saying "We are putting every possible precaution in place for our children and ourselves. With all of the changes we have put in place...everything is going just as smooth as can be. Thank you for everyone that is rolling with punches and doing what we need to do! With all of that being said...let me show you what it looked like today with our little ones having a little visiting time with our friends from Pine View!"

