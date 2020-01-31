Kindergarten registration set to begin Feb. 3 in Roanoke County

It’s almost time for kindergarten enrollment across the Roanoke Valley.

With enrollment set to open Monday in Roanoke County, the Executive Director for Elementary Instruction at Roanoke County Public Schools is encouraging parents to get a head start.

All children who turned five on or before September 30 are eligible for enrollment.

She says if your child turned five just after that date, you can enroll them too, or you can wait another year.

“For those parents who are uncertain if their child is ready for kindergarten, it is okay to delay that year if they don’t feel that they’re developmentally ready. What we want is for children to come to us who are happy, healthy, and ready to engage in the experience of kindergarten,” said Hogan.

To enroll your children you need to go to where they will be going to school and take their birth certificate, immunization record, and a physical evaluation form from a doctor.

