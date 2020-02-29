Kindergartners 'leaped into reading' at local libraries

Kids leaped into reading this leap day at the library!

Botetourt County, Roanoke City, and Salem libraries partnered together with their school systems to give kindergartners the opportunity to get their own library cards.

Saturday, kids went to Roanoke Public library, along with Fincastle and Salem libraries, to apply and receive library cards and bags of goodies. Each library had events with crafts and other activities.

"We have rabbits and all kinds of fun things, this is leap into your library, leap into kindergarten, leap into getting your new library card, so lots of families to encourage them to come and visit different branches to get their new library card and enjoy the services that the libraries has to offer," Amber Lowery, Manager of Youth Services for Roanoke City Public Libraries, said.

Over the past two months, library staff has visited kindergarten classrooms to get kids excited about the library and reading.