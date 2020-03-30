King Screen creates online store for small businesses to help generate revenue during pandemic

King Screen is staying busy.

While the Roanoke, VA screen printing company is not open to the public, its printers are hot, and the shipments are plentiful, allowing the husband and wife co-owners, Scott and Brandy Garnett, to print.

Governor Ralph Northam has also deemed printing an essential business. The brick-and-mortar shop does a lot of its business online and through online stores. But instead of setting up individual online stores, they have now merged all businesses into one store, and that's helping generate more views, orders, and ultimately, more money.

So far they have worked with nearly 50 businesses, many local to Roanoke, and have generated roughly $4,000 in a week.

"Small businesses are the heart of the community. And businesses aren't just businesses, they're our friends, they're our neighbors, they're the people who surround us, and they're the ones who are going to have our backs when we need it, so it's our responsibility to have their backs when they need it," said co-owner, Scott Garnett.

If you're interested in ordering shirts from small businesses, you can do so here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.