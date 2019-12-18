Kiwanis Club of Roanoke brings Santa to the Star City

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited a group of children in Roanoke early.

For decades the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has been helping children at the West End Center celebrate Christmas.

“You just can't beat that it brings a special kind of joy to see the children so happy," Kiwanis Club Member Jamie Bailey said.

The children each wrote letters to Santa, and Wednesday, the club helped complete those wish lists.

In total, 39 children from kindergarten to second grade unwrapped new gifts.

The West End Center said these donations help ease the stress for some families during the holidays.

"A lot of our families have multiple children so it can be really difficult, so this is something our families are so appreciative of," Development Director Amanda Nastiuk said.

Nastiuk said the kids are walking away with more than a sack full of toys.

"What I think they are really coming home with is that continued sense of wonder and joy, and they feel like they are a part of something bigger, and I think that's really special," she said.

It’s a tradition that’s gone on for decades and both organizations agree it’s one they hope to continue for years to come.

