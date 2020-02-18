Lynchburg's Bridges to Progress working with police to decrease poverty rate

"Know Your Rights." That's the message the Lynchburg Police Department is sharing as part of a city-wide poverty initiative.

Lynchburg Police have taught their "Know Your Rights" presentation many times before, but leaders believe it could help contribute to decreasing the city's poverty rate.

The Bridges to Progress Faith Task Force is focusing on community relations with the Police Department. "You don't know if your rights are being violated if you don't know what your rights are, what police authority is, when you can say 'no,' when you have to say 'yes,'" explained Sgt. Gary Fink with the department's Community Action Team.

Sergeant Fink has discussed the topic before, but for the first time, he's doing it in collaboration with the city's poverty initiative. "I think it's also important for our most vulnerable members of the population to see law enforcement as human beings, people who care, before they encounter them in their most crisis situations," explained Bishop Keith Anderson, the Co-Chair of the Bridges to Progress Faith Task Force.

"A lot of what's going on in our community can be improved by establishing better relationships," added Shawne Farmer, Co-Chair of the Bridges to Progress Faith Task Force.

The poverty rate has dropped from 24.8 to 21.8 percent over the last four years. That's according to the U-S Census Bureau's American Community Survey 5-year averages.

Leaders say community education could help contribute to the dwindling rate. "Coupled with many factors is why we saw a rise in poverty rate, but I think equally so, there are many factors that are contributing to the lowering of the rate as well and we all play a part of that including the police," said Anderson.

