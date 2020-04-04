Kobe Bryant, Duncan, Garnett, Catchings highlight 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced their 2020 class Saturday, bestowing the honor among the late great Kobe Bryant and seven others.

According to ESPN, Kobe is joined by Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich from the men's game. 10-time WNBA All-Atar Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey of Baylor and Barbara Stevens represent the women.

Playing all 20 seasons as a Laker, Kobe Bryant was a five-time champion and 18-time All-Star. He is survived by his wife and two daughters after he and 13-year-old daughter Gigi died January 26 in a helicopter crash on the way to a basketball training facility in California.

Tim Duncan proved to be one of the cornerstones of a Spurs dynasty in the late 90s through early 2000s. Along with a mix of steady teammates that included fellow Hall of Famer David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, Duncan was a major part of five NBA titles. He played all 19 of his years with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kevin Garnett built two memorable legacies as a member of both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics primarily. The longtime Timberwolve excelled but won his only NBA title as a member of the "Big 3" in Boston joining Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.

Tamika Catchings embodied success at both the collegiate and professional level, winning a national title at Tennessee before starting her WNBA journey. At the highest stage, she was a 10-time All-Star and holds the record for most career steals.

All Kim Mulkey knows how to do is win. After winning an NCAA title as a player, she led the Baylor Bears to three national championships as a coach.

Eddie Sutton places among college basketball's elite coaches in being one of only 10 D1 leaders to eclipse the 800 win count. He also spread the wealth, becoming the first coach to ever lead four schools to the NCAA tournament (Arkansas, Creighton, Kentucky, Oklahoma State).

Barbara Stevens put up over 1,000 wins as head coach at Bentley for 40 years. She led them to a D2 national title in 2014.

Rudy Tomjanovich has seen both sides of the ball, having success as both a coach and player. Having his number retired by the Rockets for his on-court efforts, he also would go on to lead the Houston team to two NBA titles in both 1994 and 1995.

Details about the ceremony are still being developed.

