Kobe Bryant dead after California helicopter crash

(MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 4:01 PM, Jan 26, 2020

(WDBJ7)-- Police have confirmed that Kobe Bryant has died among a group of people in a helicopter crash in California.

All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash that occurred around 10 a.m. in a remote field off Las Virgenes. No injuries to anyone on the ground were reported.

Variety reports that officials confirmed Bryant was a passenger aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, a Los Angeles County suburb. The City of Calabasas has also made an official report.

Bryant was active as of 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night on social media, congratulating LeBron James on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers for passing him for 3rd all-time on the NBA's scoring leaders list.

Bryant was 41 years old.

Details still developing.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
 