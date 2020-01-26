Kobe Bryant dead after California helicopter crash

Police have confirmed that Kobe Bryant has died among a group of people in a helicopter crash in California.

All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash that occurred around 10 a.m. in a remote field off Las Virgenes. No injuries to anyone on the ground were reported.

Variety reports that officials confirmed Bryant was a passenger aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, a Los Angeles County suburb. The City of Calabasas has also made an official report.

Bryant was active as of 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night on social media, congratulating LeBron James on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers for passing him for 3rd all-time on the NBA's scoring leaders list.

Bryant was 41 years old.

Details still developing.

