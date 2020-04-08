Kroger makes donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia, others

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many organizations and charities are working to feed the hungry, but plenty are relying on donations. Recently, Kroger lent a helping hand to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Kroger sent 15 pallets of chicken - valued at more than $34,000 - to the food bank during a crucial time. The company also sent two pallets to Rescue Mission Ministries.

“We’re doing what we can to help the people and organizations that keep the community fed and healthy. We know they’re struggling with the rise in need and we’re looking for creative solutions to give back,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “When we learned about the fresh product available to donate, we had to move fast and we knew there was a great need in Southwest Virginia.”

“These are challenging times and the face of hunger has changed yet again with so many people out of work as a result of the pandemic,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Partners like Kroger who are committed to fighting hunger are helping us through this time and we’re thankful for their extra effort.”

In addition to the food donation, Kroger also donated $20,000 to ensure that Alleghany and Covington Counties are able to provide meals for students while they’re at home.

Kroger has a Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, where customers can help out by donating at the checkout or rounding up their purchases. You can find more information at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org

