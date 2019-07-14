Krispy Kreme celebrates its 82nd birthday with a birthday-themed donut

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday with a new limited-time birthday doughnut.

For a week, the birthday-themed doughnut will be available starting Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19.

The doughnut is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles,

.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme in a press release.

Krispy Kreme's 82nd birthday is on July 15.

Find the closest Krispy Kreme to you here.