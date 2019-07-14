Krispy Kreme celebrates its 82nd birthday with a birthday-themed donut
Published: Jul. 14, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT
Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 82nd birthday with a new limited-time birthday doughnut.
For a week, the birthday-themed doughnut will be available starting Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19.
The doughnut is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with sprinkles,
“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme in a press release.
Krispy Kreme's 82nd birthday is on July 15.
Find the closest Krispy Kreme to you here.