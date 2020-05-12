Krispy Kreme to give graduating seniors dozen doughnuts

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is trying to make things a bit sweeter for graduating seniors getting shortchanged by the pandemic.

The chain will be giving away a dozen doughnuts to high school and college seniors who can’t celebrate graduation by walking across the stage.

The "Graduate Dozen" spells out ‘2020” in three rows of four in three flavors.

Cashing in is easy, just wear or bring something from the list below into a participating Krispy Kreme shop:

-- Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

-- Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

-- 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

-- 2020 class ring

-- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

-- Student photo ID featuring senior status

-- Other Class of 2020 senior swag

The free offer is only available on May 19, while supplies last.

The special 2020 Graduate Dozen will be on sale to everyone else May 18-24.

