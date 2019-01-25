Krispy Kreme to sell “Conversation Doughnuts” for Valentine’s Day

You will not see candy conversation hearts on shelves this Valentine’s Day, but Krispy Kreme has a new option.

The company announced it's releasing its own version of the sweethearts candies with "Conversation Doughnuts."

They'll include more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including "DM ME," "ALL THE FEELS," and "BE MINE."

Krispy Kreme says the doughnuts will feature four classic fillings - Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Rapsberry Filled and Chocolate KREME Filled.

The company says the doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a free Conversation Heart Doughnut with any purchase on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The New England Confectionary Co. - or Necco - had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring.